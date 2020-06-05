  1. Health

Social insurance number to be used as medical code

SGGP
According to the Ministry of Health’s Decision No.2153, each person’s social insurance number will be used as their medical code for the whole life.

The social insurance number including 10-character numbers is issued once for a person’s whole life. Medical facilities will use the number in residents’ medical records, electronic health record and other medical software.
A resident’s information is comprised of social insurance number, name, date of birth, gender, code of birthplace city or province and health insurance number.
Medical institutions can search a resident’s social insurance number in the Vietnam Social Insurance portal or the portal to receive data of medical insurance appraisal.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Dan Thuy

