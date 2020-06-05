Social insurance number to be used as medical code

The social insurance number including 10-character numbers is issued once for a person’s whole life. Medical facilities will use the number in residents’ medical records, electronic health record and other medical software.



A resident’s information is comprised of social insurance number, name, date of birth, gender, code of birthplace city or province and health insurance number.

Medical institutions can search a resident’s social insurance number in the Vietnam Social Insurance portal or the portal to receive data of medical insurance appraisal.





By Minh Khang - Translated by Dan Thuy