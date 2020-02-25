South Korean required to fill out medical declaration in wake of COVID-19

From February 23, all people from South Korea must fill out medical declaration in border gates; those experiencing fever and cough will be transported to isolation areas as per the regulations because South Korea coronavirus cases surge with more deaths in the southeastern city of Daegu



Authorities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have suggested imposing quarantine restrictions on people arriving from South Korea and Japan, as the numbers of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in these countries have shot up in recent days.

The Ho Chi Minh City Disease Control Center reported to detect three people from South Korea’s Daegu in a flight at Tan Son Nhat. One of them suffering cough without fever was taken to the city Tropical Disease Hospital for testing while others were isolated in the makeshift hospital in Cu Chi District.

The remaining passengers in the flight were advised to self-quarantine at home. If they have respiratory diseases within 14 days, they should inform local medical clinics for treatment.

South Korea reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the total number of infected patients in the country to 893.

The central city of Da Nang has quarantined 80 passengers from Deagu in a flight at the city’s airport in an attempt to stop the coronavirus from breaking out, said Deputy Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Tien Hong yesterday.

20 South Korean tourists were transported to a local hotel for isolation in 14 days while Vietnamese students and laborers were taken to a sport training center in Hoa Vang District. The flight crew were put under quarantine at homes.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong