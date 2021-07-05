Southern localities report four Covid-19 deaths on July 5

The eighty-seventh death is a 68 year old man in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 11 suffering type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease. He has received in three-month treatment for drug-resistant pulmonary tuberculosis and varicose veins at Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital.The patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 29.





The patient died on June 29 due to SARS-CoV-2 infection, ischemic heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and second varicose veins, and malnutrition.



The Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap also announced the eighty-eighth and ninetieth deaths who is a 81 year old female in Sa Dec with a history of hypertension, cushing syndrome, and diabetes.



Simultaneously, the Mekong Delta Province of Long An confirmed the eighty-ninth Covid-19 death in Chau Thanh Dsitrict who was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 13.

In related news, a 36-year-old man with Covid-19 in the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang was confirmed the first coronavirus case in the province, said the Ministry of Health. The man had undergone a Covid-19 test at Phuong Chau International Hospital before and the test result came out positive on July 4.



Soon, Chairman of Soc Trang Provincial People's Committee Tran Van Lau directed relevant departments to check his travel history and locations where the patient had dropped by in order to promptly implement tracing measures as well as disinfect Phuong Chau International Hospital.



Up to now, the Center for Disease Control of Soc Trang Province has traced 29 F1 cases and 84 F2 cases related to the man.

The Department of Health in the Southern Province of Binh Duong yesterday announced that a patient with Covid-19, a 64-year-old woman living in Hiep An ward, Thu Dau Mot city died at the province’s General Hospital.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan