The suspected case is a male in Di An Town who has come to Chon Thanh District for building a house. When he experienced fever and sore throat, he proposed undergoing a test whose results came out positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The local administration quickly applied tracing measures to find contacts F1 and F2; as a result, 20 contacts F1 were brought to centralized isolation facilities and 11 contacts F2 were recorded. Of 20 contacts F1, 11 tested negative for the coronavirus while nine are waiting for the test result.



Elsewhere in the country, authorities in the Central Province of Phu Yen decided to set up the second makeshift hospital located in the Tuy Hoa Medical Clinic to help reduce patient overload in the first makeshift facility as there has been an escalation of Covid-19 cases, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huu The yesterday.

Vietnam registered 189 domestic Covid-19 infections this morning, taking the country’s tall to 17,052 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ho Chi Minh City leads today’s table with 158 cases, followed by the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang with 16 cases and Phu Yen with 8 cases.

Approximately 4,066 recovered from the coronavirus disease and 81 others succumbed to it.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong