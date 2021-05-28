Southern provinces urgently identify suspected Covid-19 cases linked to HCMC

An isolated area in Tien Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)

These suspected cases included 20 cases of F1, consisting of seven members of a family; and 103 cases of F2, comprised of 54 employees of Quanon Co., Ltd located in Long Hau Industrial Park, 32 voters and 17 members of an election team at the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026 taking place on May 23.



They came into contact with the 6,325th patient who is a chef at five-star Sheraton Hotel in HCMC’s District 1 cum a member of a religious mission in HCMC's Go Vap District. He is living in Can Giuoc District’s Long Hau Commune, Long An. The chef’s Covid-19 test was positive on May 27. He is being treated at the quanrantine area in Can Giuoc General Hospital.

The Can Giuoc District’s authorities have blocked, cleaned and disinfected a residential area in the Hamlet No.4 in Long Hau Commune as well as continued to strengthen contact tracing to quickly identify persons who have come into contact with the infected person.

On the same day, Cai Be District’s Health Center in Tien Giang Province urgently imposed a mandatory quarantine period on seven travelers coming from the northern province of Bac Giang where is curently severely affected by the pandemic in the country; and required a married couple in the Hamlet No.4 in Cai Lay District’s Phu An Commune, who have been in close contact with these people to isolate at home.

All suspected cases had negative rapid test results for coronavirus on May 27, said Director of the provincial Deparment of Health, Huynh Minh Phuc.

While the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau aslo recorded a case of F1 who had a close contact with a member of the religious mission in HCMC's Go Vap District. The suspected case who is living in Chau Duc District’s Son Binh Commune was sent to a centralized quarantine facility in the province.

63 people were identified as F2 cases, including 58 people who must self-isolate at home, four persons in Dong Nai Province and one case in HCMC.

Others associated with patients in Thien Khai medical clinic in Go Vap District included two cases of F1 forced into a centralised quarantine facility and six cases of F2 being quarantined at home.

All of cases F1 got negative results.

By Ngoc Phuc, Nong Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh