Specific guidelines for epidemic prevention as per Directive 16 discussed

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, Head of the special standing Department of the Ministry of Health to support the city in the fight against the epidemic, said that the city currently has 2,500 teams comprising of 4,000 people to collect 350,000 - 400,000 samples a day for testing.

More than 500,000 quick tests distributed to districts citywide are available for testing.

Some 500 staff members of the medical schools in the Northern City of Hai Phong and the Northern Province of Thai Binh were sent to HCMC for carrying out tracing tasks.

Health Minister Long said that the city must classify districts into extremely high-risk areas ( the blocked areas) where contacts F1 are being under isolation at home where a fence and a warning post are placed outside. Residents in these districts must undergo tests every three days for early detection of Covid-19.

City authorities must supply enough food and bare necessities to contact F1’s families as well as to conduct daily monitor, Mr. Long stressed.

Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that there should have been changes including the application of RT-PCR tests.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City needs to conduct testing every three days for high-risk cases at medical examination and treatment facilities; factories, enterprises, industrial parks. Hospitals must perform screening on all cases with symptoms of cough, fever, difficulty breathing, respiratory infection who go to infirmaries for examination.

Severe patients must be brought to Cho Ray Hospital, Hospital for Tropical Diseases, People’s 115 Hospital and Nhan Dan Gia Dinh Hospital.





Doctors and nurses in the northern and central provinces are mobilized to help HCMC Regarding vaccination, Mr. Long said that the Ministry will provide more vaccines for the southern city. Furthermore, the Ministry will mobilize additional 30 vehicles traveling around the city for inoculation.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan