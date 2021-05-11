Strictly following 5K message would curb local COVID-19 infections: Expert

The 5K message comprises khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations).



Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Associate Professor Dr Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, pointed out four current major pandemic clusters in the country - central Da Nang city, northern Yen Bai province, and the K Hospital and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, both in Hanoi, plus a new hotspot in the northern province of Hai Duong.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 26 cities and provinces, with cases of local transmission standing at 442, he told the meeting.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long also warned that Vietnam is on high alert as the coronavirus can spread quickly.

Experts said this fourth wave of COVID-19, which has hit the country since April 27, is more complex than previous waves due to new coronavirus variants, most notably the one believed to be behind the devastating surge in cases in India.

It has spread simultaneously to many localities and medical facilities, the minister said, stressing the need to view testing as a key, urgent task at this time.

Hospitals with more than 300 beds must house a real-time PCR testing laboratory, he requested.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the committee, urged localities that are yet to report any COVID-19 cases to remain vigilant and maintain close supervision.

Vietnam will not complete mass vaccinations by the year’ end, according to the Deputy PM, so it is necessary to strictly follow the 5K message, especially mask wearing.

He ordered a closer watch on border areas and people under quarantine and to quickly detect cases through contact tracing as well as regular screen testing.

Dam called on people to raise their sense of responsibility in the pandemic fight, for the sake of the country and the community.