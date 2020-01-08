Student medical center opened at Youth Cultural House to promote healthy living

Student Pham Thi Ngoc Anh of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities fell while participating in activities. She was taken to the center soon where young physicians provided treatment immediately. She was diagnosed to have low blood pressure.

Her best friend Truong Yen Trang shared that she was confused at the situation; luckily, the medical center has helped them or else she had to take Ngoc Anh to far-off dorm’s medical center.



Thu Duc University Village in the Vietnam National University’s premises is the home of 55,000 students. However, medical care fails to meet increasing demand.

The village has two medical centers in sections A and B meanwhile Thu Duc Hospital or the Thu Duc General Hospital is far from the dorm.

Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City Young Physician Association has opened the student health center in the Youth Cultural House.

Deputy Chairman of the Young Physician Association Truong Van Dat said that from 2009 when he was a student, he came up with a plan of a healthcare center for students in the dorm of the Vietnam National University with expectation to provide good treatment and appropriate consultation for medicine usage as well as knowledge for healthcare.

Sharing his idea of the student health center, many young physicians have joined hands in setting up a quality medical center for students.

By Thanh Ly - Translated by Uyen Phuong