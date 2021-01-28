Students in Quang Ninh stay home after Covid-19 community transmissions

The province’s administration announced that the steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control has convened an urgent meeting for prompt implementation of the preventative measures right after receiving the news of community transmission cases of Covid-19.



Presiding this morning meeting, Chairman of Quang Ninh People’s Committee Nguyen Tuong Van requested local administrations to mobilize all competent forces to track down contacts, take samples and isolate people as well as inform residents so that they will join hands into the fight against the pandemic.

Simultaneously, preschoolers to university students provincewide were asked to stay at home till the end of the week. The government ordered to stop all large gatherings and unnecessary meetings for prevention task.

Last but not least, the Department of Transport in coordination with agencies and sectors to set up control stations in roads into the province especially those linking with the Northern Province of Hai Duong. Medical equipment and materials for prevention of the disease must be provided for infirmaries.

A leader of Quang Ninh said that the pandemic would develop complicatedly in a long time; therefore, all departments, agencies and sectors must be determined in battling it and ready for the worst situation.

Late in January 27, Deputy Chairwoman of Quang Ninh People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh attended the meeting with Ha Long City authority for implementation of preventative measures. Meanwhile the provincial Department of Health started tracking down all close contacts and the Center for Disease Control took samples for testing last night.

Early this morning, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced two community transmission Covid-19 infections including patient 1,552 and patient 1,553 in the Northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh.

Amongst the two cases, patient 1,553 is a Vietnamese employee at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh. He had a fever, dry cough, and sore throat so he went to the hospital for a check-up. The man was tested for the novel coronavirus and the result returned positive at the Quang Ninh Center for Disease Control yesterday evening. He was kept at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi.

