Suicidal depression increases in Vietnamese young people

However, just a small number of people with a mental health disorder receive treatment whereas the remaining resort to alcohol, tobacco and drug as a self-medication for their health condition; as a result, their illness gets worse.



Nearly ten thousands Vietnamese people die by suicide annually. Worse, Dr. Huynh Thanh Hien from the mental Health hospital in Ho Chi Minh City said that rise in the number of Vietnamese women with mental health disorder is a worrisome problem.

Within one recent week, two women in the city died due to suicide. They have loads of things in common as they are both women who live alone in apartment condo and they are under treatment of sleep disorder.

According to Dr. Huynh Thanh Hien from the Mental Health Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, there are several warning signs of those who commit suicide that their relatives should not dismiss their talk of suicide as just threats. They dwell on the topic of death and dying; they take steps to prepare for death, they become withdrawn, avoids close friends and family, loses interest in activities and social events, and becomes isolated.

Dr. Hien said there's no cure for depression, but there are lots of effective treatments.

By Hai Yen - Translated by Uyen Phuong