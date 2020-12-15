Surgeons conduct bone marrow transplant to save 2.5-year-old boy

Before, he was diagnosed to have lymphoma at the Ho Chi Minh City-based Children Hospital No.2 where he was given combination chemotherapy, which means two or more drugs, instead of single-agent therapy. Surgeons also removed the tumor out of him.



Later, the boy was transferred to the Hue Central Hospital. The hospital management board examined the boy and decided to carry out stem cell transplant on him. Surgeons performed the operation on November 12.

Hospital director Professor Pham Nhu Hiep said that the boy recovered after the transplant. He was therefore discharged from the hospital. But he has to take drug and later undergo radiotherapy in the Tumor Hospital and take retino-acid in six months.

The successful bone marrow transplant in these days of the end of 2020 has brough happiness to doctors, Professor Nhu Hiep shared. One year has passed, the hospital has performed five successful stem cell transplant and he is the youngest one.

In the upcoming time, the hospital will continue conducting more retinal degeneration on children to save those with uncurable diseases, he said.

By Van Thang - Translated by Uyen Phuong