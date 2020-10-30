Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

The woman was hospitalized when she was suffering pain in the lower abdomen. An ultrasound scan revealed that she had a large tumor in the womb pressing on urethra, bladder , and rectum; therefore, doctors decided to cut off the tumor.

Head of the Maternity Ward Dr. Vu Dang Khoa and his colleagues yesterday performed a surgery to remove the tumor. After 2 hours, they cut off the 200 x 150mm tumor weighing around 4 kilograms.

Presently, the woman is in stable condition.

Dr. Khoa advised people to have periodic medical check-ups to discover tumors.





By Huynh Loi – Translated by Anh Quan