The baby girl hailing from the Mekong delta province of An Giang was rushed to the infirmary while she was experiencing paralysis on one side of the body, facial drooping, speech problems and headaches with vomiting. She was diagnosed to have encephalitis by local infirmary.



According to her relatives, while she was playing, she moaned for the headache and then she vomited and got paralyzed on one side of the body.

Her parents immediately took her to local medical center where diagnosed her to have encephalitis.

Later, the girl was transferred to the HCMC-based Children Hospital where she underwent MRI scan. An MRI scan confirmed a blood clot on the left side of her brain had caused the stroke which threated her life. Accordingly, surgeons urgently performed two-hour operation.

The toddler was recovering from the operation. She can walk and has food by herself.

Head of the Nerve Department Dr. Nguyen Duy Khai said that typically, strokes occur in elderly people and is one of leading cause of death. Doctors usually diagnose mistakenly with other diseases while examining children.

By THANH SON - Translated by UYEN PHUONG