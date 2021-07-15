Suspected Covid-19 cases surge across Dong Nai Province

This morning, 177 suspected Covid-19 cases have just been announced, an increase of nearly three times compared to the previous day.

Of which, Bien Hoa City has the highest number of Covid-19 cases totaling 82 in lockdown wards of Hoa An, Tan Bien, Tan Hoa, Ho Nai, Trang Dai and Long Binh Tan. It was followed by Cam My District with 34 cases and Nhon Trach District with 24 ones.Currently, the functional forces are carrying out quarantine for the suspected Covid-19 cases in districts of Trang Bom, Nhon Trach, Cam My and Vinh Cuu, Bien Hoa City, many residential areas, industrial parks and rental houses. All those people are related to HCMC’s wholesale markets Hoc Mon, Thu Duc and Binh Dien.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong