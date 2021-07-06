Tan Bien wholesale market blocked down due to Covid-19

Tan Bien Market is a large agricultural products wholesale market of Bien Hoa City.



Earlier, a trader at the market who usually gets commodities from Ho Chi Minh City for trading was suspected of being infected with SARS- Cov-2 virus.

Tan Bien wholesale market is blocked down due to Covid-19.



Apart from Tan Bien wholesale market, medical staff are conducting epidemiological checks at another market in Thong Nhat Ward, Bien Hoa City as a trader tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently, the functional forces are performing SARS-CoV-2 rapid test for Tan Bien Market business owners and disinfectants at the entire market.Accordingly, 365 people have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 so far.