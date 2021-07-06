  1. Health

Tan Bien wholesale market blocked down due to Covid-19

Director of the Provincial Department of Health of Dong Nai Phan Huy Anh Vu this morning said that the functional forces were carrying out temporary isolation at Tan Bien Market, Tan Bien Ward, Bien Hoa City due to a suspected case of Covid-19.
Tan Bien Market is a large agricultural products wholesale market of Bien Hoa City. 

Earlier, a trader at the market who usually gets commodities from Ho Chi Minh City for trading was suspected of being infected with SARS- Cov-2 virus. 

Currently, the functional forces are performing SARS-CoV-2 rapid test for Tan Bien Market business owners and disinfectants at the entire market.

Accordingly, 365 people have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 so far.

Tan Bien wholesale market blocked down due to Covid-19 ảnh 1 Tan Bien wholesale market is blocked down due to Covid-19.
Apart from Tan Bien wholesale market, medical staff are conducting epidemiological checks at another market in Thong Nhat Ward, Bien Hoa City as a trader tested positive for Covid-19.

