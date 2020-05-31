With the new medical system placed the National Children Hospital, physicians will easily help their peers in infirmaries in districts for consultation of cases of dangerous diseases.



Director of the National Children Hospital Professor Le Thanh Hai said the hospital has made utmost-preparation for the official launch of telemedicine for ten years. This move is also a pilot step to make improvements in health care of mothers, children through consultation, training and technique transfer.

The hospital connects with district medical facilities in diagnosis, exchanging treatment without transferring patients to big infirmaries in cities to curb patient overload and reduce infection risk in the community.

In early months of 2020 when the country was fighting the coronavirus, the hospital has implemented tele-training Telehealth in isolation and diagnosis of Covid-19 patients for more than 10,000 medical workers in the country.

Professor Hai assessed the Telemedicine system will help local medical facilities to have correct first diagnosis and treatment.





By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan