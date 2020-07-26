Temporary travel restriction to Da Nang launched due to coronavirus

The Chairman of the City People’s Committee has asked departments and units to continue to implement measures in disease prevention and control, including hand washing, wearing face mask, keeping safe distance at least 1m from other people, avoiding public gatherings of more than 30 people.



Festivals, rituals, sport games and other activities have been suspended due to the current state of alarm and health alert.

Gym facilities, public sports centers, relic sites, tourist attractions, city transport and trans-provincial transport have bee allowed to operate and must strictly implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The municipal Department of Health has to check risk factors, track the close contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19 to test and isolate them as well as cooperate with functional units to treat patients, implement cleaning and sanitizing processes in high-risk areas.

The Department of Tourism must launch a temporary travel restriction into the city within 14 days. Travel agents that have operated tours in Da Nang need to serve and take care of visitors carefully during the itinerary, and ask travelers to carry out stringent preventative measures.



The Department of Education and Training must prepare locations for the upcoming high school graduation exam that meet the requirement of social distancing.

The municipal government has also asked the Department of Industry and Trade to ensure supply of goods during COVID-19 pandemic.

While the municipal Police Department and the Military Command must ensure the security and social order and safety, and arrange isolation areas.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh