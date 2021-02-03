Ten cities and provinces declare Covid-19 cases

It is followed by the Northern Province of Quang Ninh with 30 cases, the capital city of Hanoi with 19 cases. The Northern City of Hai Phong, Hoa Binh, Bac Giang and Bac Ninh northern provinces, the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai, the Southern Province of Binh Duong each has from one to six Covid-19 cases.



According to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control on February 2 evening the country reported 31 additional cases of Covid-19 within the past 12 hours including one imported case and 30 community transmission cases in various cities and provinces. Most patients are linked to the fresh Covid-19 outbreak in Chi Linh City in the Northern Province of Hai Duong. As of Tuesday morning, the national tally has hit 1,882 cases, including 994 community transmission cases and the death toll remains at 35.

Rising community transmission cases of Covid-19 in many cities and provinces have put considerable pressure on medical centers and infirmaries; therefore, health facilities have taken heed of preventative measures to curb transmissions in these facilities.

Director of Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City Le Dinh Thanh said that the hospital has separated patients and asked people to fill health declaration sheets. When any suspected case occurs, all hospital staffs, patients and patients’ relatives will undertake test. Last but not least, the hospital has various plans for prevention of the disease to keep treatment going.

Ho Chi Minh City-based Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics asked patients to fill health declaration sheets including travel history. Critical patients who are rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment will be transported in a seperate path. Hospital doctors will work with their peers in the Hospital for Tropical Disease on all suspected cases to provide timely treatment.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan