Thong Nhat Hospital in HCMC given WSO’s Golden Status

Dr. Le Dinh Thanh, director of Thong Nhat Hospital, stroke negatively affects patients’ quality of life and the high possibility of death. Moreover, the illness brings burden in family caregivers of patients with stroke, in the society without early appropriate treatment.



The hospital has spent a lot on medical equipment and sent doctors to foreign countries for training courses. More patients hospitalized in the “gold time” are properly treated and the hospital is a facility which patients trust.

The hospital will invest in medical equipment to reduce diagnosis and treatment time to help preventing the illness’s bad sequel, said Dr. Thanh.

He revealed the hospital is striving to accomplish the Diamond Status of the WSO Angels Award by 2021.

The prestigious WSO award is for stroke centers around the world meeting strict requirements in training, equipment, and the treatment of acute strokes, among other matters.



The WSO Angels Award is part of the Angels Initiative, launched by Boehringer Ingelheim, which engages hospitals to improve the quality of stroke care through continuous training and consultations. The award is divided into three levels including Gold Status, Platinum Status, and Diamond Status.



By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan