Three die of dengue fever with over 26,800 infections

The Ministry has sent its document to people’s committees nationwide asking to increase prevention of dengue fever and diseases caused by virus Zika.



The Ministry clearly stated that a 25-year-old man in the Central Province of Da Nang’s Lien Chieu District was infected with virus Zika. Diseases caused by virus Zika have been recorded in some scattered cases mostly in the South, the Central and the Central Highlands regions lately.

From March, 2016 when the first case of virus Zika was recorded in the South-central Province of Khanh Hoa, the country has so far reported 265 cases of virus Zika.

Simultaneously, from the beginning of 2020, the dengue cases have been recurring in corners of the country with 26,857 cases including three deaths in the Central Province of Binh Dinh, the southern provinces of Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh. Worse, in recent weeks, cases of dengue fever have been escalating in provinces of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien - Hue, the southern province of Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Ministry, wet weather coupled with high humidity is conducive to the development of Aedes mosquitoes and virus Zika ; therefore, the Ministry proposed people’s committees to implement timely prevention to curb widespread outbreaks.

The Ministry requested local administrations to check whether there is water gathering in the tray beneath an air-conditioner and in the drainage system, and remove any stagnant water and cover water containers, wells and water tanks tightly.

Close supervision and raising people’s awareness of the disease are needed. Moreover, testing should be done, too.

Hospitals must provide timely treatment to prevent deaths.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan