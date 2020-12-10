Three healthy people to receive 25 microgram vaccine in first trial phase

That was announced at a conference convened by the national council for ethic matter in biomedical research under the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The first clinical trial of a vaccine targeting coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) developed by Ho Chi Minh City-based Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Company will begin at the Military Medical Academy. If successful, the vaccine will prevent infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



According to the plan, for the first phase, 60 healthy people aged from 18 to 50 will be recruited for the trial. These volunteers will be divided into three groups each comprising 20 people; the 1a group will be injected 25 micrograms, the 1b group will receive 50 micrograms and the 1c group will receive 75 micrograms.

First three healthy people each will receive two doses of 25 micrograms for the first phase of the vaccine trial on December 17 and the second injection will be 28 days later. Their progress will be reviewed for safety within 72 hours before the trial continues. The participants’ health will be followed for 56 days to assess the study's goal.

If this study is successful, the next studies would also need to be conducted.

Inspectors from the Ministry of Health will closely supervise the trial for volunteers’ safety. Finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 is an urgent public health priority.

