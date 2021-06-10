Three more children positive for SARS-CoV-2 related to market in Hanoi

Of these three positive cases, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy in Dong Anh are both contacts F1 of the patient 9,519.

A medical worker collects sample on a child Both of them were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 9. Case 9,519 confirmed positive on June 9 is a 14-year-old son of patient 9,139 who is a vegetable vendor at the market.



A three-year-old boy is a contact F1 of the patient 9,520.

Following the complicated development of the pandemic in the market, the Hanoi CDC continued to track those who have come to the market from May 16 to June 8. Those who have been to the above locations should self-quarantine at home and immediately contact the local health facilities.

This afternoon, the Ministry of Health said that within the past six hours, 88 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, including two imported cases under quarantine upon arrival in the Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and An Giang.

The remaining 86 cases were recorded in the northern provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Lang Son, Hai Duong, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, the Central Province of Ha Tinh, the Mekong Delta Province of Long An. Of 86 cases, 81 cases were detected in centralized isolation facilities or blocked areas.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan