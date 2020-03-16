Three more COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam, bringging total to 57

Three more cases tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam are European tourists, according to the Ministry of Health.

The 55th patient is a 35-year-old German passenger who was on flight VN0018 from France to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on March 14 morning.

The Hanoi center for diseases control took his sample for testing and the result was positive for the coronavirus.

The patient and people who had contact with him were brought to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases. Their samples were sent to the National Institute Of Hygiene And Epidemiology.

Meanwhile, the 56th patient is a 30-year-old British man who was on a flight from the UK to Noi Bai at 5:30am on March 9. After entering Hanoi, he met with two friends who also arrived in Hanoi but on a different flight to travel together.

He stayed at a hotel in Hoan Kiem district for one night, and checked out on March 10.

From March 10 to 13, he went to Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai and stayed in Ta Van. Afterwards, he came back to Hanoi on March 13 and stayed at a hotel in Hang Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district. The ward's People's Committee updated the information and decided to quarantine him.

The testing result on March 14 of the Hanoi center for diseases control showed that he was positive for the coronavirus. His sample was later sent to the National Institute Of Hygiene And Epidemiology and the result was the same.

He is now treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases and in good condition.

The 57th patient is a 66-year-old British man who flew to Hanoi from London on flight VN0054 on March 9. He is receiving treatment in the central province of Quang Nam.

So far, Vietnam has reported 57 infection cases, of whom 16 fully recovered.