Three more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed on April 12 morning

All the new infections are imported cases and have been quarantined since their arrival in the country.



All the new infections are quarantined since their arrival in the country. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) According to the MoH’s Medical Service Administration, 2,429 patients have been successfully cured as of April 10, while the death toll remained at 35.

Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 22 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 17 others thrice.

The ministry reported that an additional 6,005 people were given COVID-19 vaccinations from April 5-11, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 58,418.

To live safely with the pandemic, the MoH advised people to continue preventive measures, including the “5K message” (in Vietnamese) - Khau trang (facemask) - (Khu khuan) disinfection - (Khoang cach) distance - (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration.