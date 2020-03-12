The Ministry of Health yesterday announced the latest news of the deadly virus development in the country.



The Department of Health in Binh Thuan announced that after the 51-year-old Vietnamese woman who returned from a U.S. trip was confirmed as Vietnam’s 34th Covid-19 patient, the provincial Center of Disease Control rushed to carry out disinfection and isolation of those contacting with the woman.

Health authority sent samples of those contacting with the 34th woman to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang City for testing. The test results came out positive for the three people.

They are a housekeeper aged 64, an employee aged 37, and a daughter-in-law aged 28 of the 34th Covid-19 patient.

They are now under quarantine for treatment at the General Hospital of Binh Thuan.

The 34th Covid-19 patient, a director of a construction material company in Phan Thiet City, entered Vietnam on March 2. She experienced fever and sore throat on March 7, and then she was taken to the province General Hospital two days later.

Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang announced that she was tested positive for the deadly virus on the next day.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong