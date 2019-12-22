Top five hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City

The Department has announced the list of high quality infirmaries in the city in 2019. According to the ranking, the five above infirmaries are the best ones.



Moreover, three grass roots-level hospitals ranked in the list are the General hospital in District 11, in District 2 and Thu Duc District.

This year, the health sector began valuing 110 medical institutions’ quality in the city. Most hospitals worked better than in 2018 with more innovations, said the city’s health authority.

Some non-public infirmaries have not taken heed of management and researches due to shortage o personnel.





By THANH SON - Translated by DAN THUY