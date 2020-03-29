Because of the complicated disease development, the Ministry of Health on March 17 sent a document on improving patients’ resistance with traditional drugs to departments of health in cities and provinces, the Ministry of Public Security , the Ministry of Defense, hospitals of traditional medicine and wards of traditional medicines in hospitals, traditional medicine businesses.



In response to the Ministry’s appeal and expectation to improve people’s health, the Traditional Medicine Institute in Ho Chi Minh City has made three kinds of drugs to help strengthening patients’ resistance against Covid-19.

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 662,740 people and killed more than 30,879 others around the world as of Sunday morning, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong