Travelers from HCMC, Binh Duong must have negative test before entering Dong Nai

Healthcare workers are taking samples for Covid-19 testing in Thong Nhat District's Gia Tan 3 Commune in Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The order will be apllied from July 5 until further notice.



The provincial People’s Committee has suggested people who are living in HCMC and Binh Duong and working in Dong Nai stay at their workplaces or private accommodation units to avoid daily travel between the localities amid surge in Covid-19 community transmissions.

As of the evening of June 29, Dong Nai Province recorded 19 confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 linked to the community cases in Hoc Mon District’s wholesale market in HCMC.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh