Travelers to Hai Duong Province must declare health status, undergo tests

The National Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and Control has sent its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces asking to supervise health condition of returnees from the district.

Experts warned that more highly transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.7, originating from the UK has been detected on many Covid-19 patients in Hai Duong Province.



The National Steering Board proposed municipal and provincial people’s committees to increase information on public media requiring people who used to travel to Cam Giang District in Hai Duong province from January 15 till now to rush to local medical centers for health declarations and undergo tests for virus SARS-CoV-2.





By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong