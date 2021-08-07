Treatment areas set up for pregnant women with Covid-19 in HCMC

The Hung Vuong Hospital and the Tu Du Hospital, the two largest maternity facilities in the city, have been assigned with this task.

Up to 120 women who get infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy have been admitted to the Hung Vuong Hospital over the past week, said Director Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet.

Meanwhile, with 150 beds, the Tu Du Hospital is treating more than 70 Covid-19 patients who are pregnant women and those with gynecological diseases.

Doctors from the two hospitals have also coordinated with their colleagues in other hospitals to conduct surgeries for pregnant women with Covid-19.