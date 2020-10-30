Tu Du Maternity Hospital carries out most gynaecological endoscopy

Speaking at the annual Vietnam-France-Asia-Pacific Conference on Obstetrics and Gynecology organized by Tu Du Hospital yesterday, hospital Director Dr. Le Quang Thanh said that the hospital was chosen by the World Medical Association to transfer gynecological endoscopy techniques since 1990s.

Yearly, it averagely carries out 9,000 – 10,000 gynaecological endoscopy, which is a surgical discipline which uses optical instruments specially designed to help diagnose the most frequent female disorders and pathologies such as some infertility problems, small vaginal hemorrhages or endometrial polyps among others.



The conference saw the attendance of 2,300 representatives from medical clinics in districts. Updates of new treatment was reported in the conference





By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan