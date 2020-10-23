Tu Du Maternity Hospital in HCMC provides telehealth service

Grass-root hospitals have been currently taking care of local patients well; therefore, these infirmaries gained more trust from patients, Director of Tu Du Hospital Dr. Le Quang Thanh said.



According to Tu Du hospital’s statistics about patients, the number of faraway patients who wants to go to Tu Du Hospital for treatment has decreased sharply but just those are in critical condition.

According to the Ministry of Health’s project to help small medical centers, Tu Du Hospital coordinates with relevant agencies to apply the telehealth services in a bid to assist their peers in grass-root infirmaries effectively.

Thereby, physicians of Tu Du Hospital can provide online consultation to save pregnant women as well as improve treatment quality and reducing the maternal and infant mortality rate.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh Department of Health Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong said that hospital, the 4th hospital of its kind after the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Tumor Hospital and the Children Hospital No.1, applies this telehealth system as per the Ministry of Health’s project to develop grassroots level healthcare and enhance the work of medical facilities

The telehealth service will give medical consultation to patients based on a panel of experts who are good physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of obstetrics at Tu Du Hospital, said Dr. Thuong.

Additionally, the Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health also proposed that Tu Du Hospital should increase the telehealth system to help health workers at other local hospitals to maintain “red alarm” for cases of obstetric emergencies.

Right after the opening ceremony, physicians of Tu Du Hospital provided consultation to their peers in the General Hospital in the Central Province of Nghe An and Hanh Phuc Hospital in the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan