The VND685 billion (US$ 29,5 million) infirmary is designed to provide the consultation of treatment and healthcare for mothers and children as per the provincial People’s Committee decision No. 1174.

With a total size of 25,775 square meter, the clinic has 10 floors and one technical floor.



The first Maternity and Children Hospital of the group in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An received patients in July, 2020.

It is hoped to satisfy patients’ treatment demand as well as to reduce pressure for big hospitals and save patients’ time and transportation fee.





By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan