Two additional Covid-19 deaths recorded today in Vietnam

People wait for their turns to take samples in Vinh City

The man had undergone a Covid-19 test at Phuong Chau International Hospital before and the test result came out positive on July 4.

Soon, Chairman of Soc Trang Provincial People's Committee Tran Van Lau directed relevant departments to check his travel history and locations where the patient had dropped by in order to promptly implement tracing measures as well as disinfect Phuong Chau International Hospital.

Up to now, the Center for Disease Control of Soc Trang Province has traced 29 F1 cases and 84 F2 cases related to the dead man.

The Department of Health in the Southern Province of Binh Duong yesterday announced that a patient with Covid-19, a 64-year-old woman living in Hiep An ward, Thu Dau Mot city died at the province’s General Hospital.

The Center for Disease Control of the Central Province of Nghe An said that yesterday this province detected one new suspected case of Covid-19 and a Covid-19-related death. A 71-year-old woman in Vinh City succumbed to coronavirus disease yesterday night because she had a serious underlying health condition.

Elsewhere in Thanh Hoa Province, the provincial Steering Board proposed Military Zone No.4 to convert its camps into isolation facilities because of the risk of cross-infection in centralized quarantine venues.

With 328 newly-recorded local coronavirus cases in Vietnam on Monday morning, the country’s national caseload surpassed 20,000 patients.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan