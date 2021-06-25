Two deaths related to coronavirus announced in Vietnam’s Southern region

Two deaths related to coronavirus are announced in Vietnam’s Southern region



They are a 44-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City and a 68-year-old woman in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang. Both of them had serious underlying health problems.

The 44-year-old patient with type 2 diabetes tested positive for SARS-COV-2 on June 14. He was brought to Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital when he had breathing difficulty and had to use an oxygen mask.

Despite health care workers’ efforts to save him, he succumbed to the disease on June 22.

The woman in Kien Giang Province also has type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and pulmonary tuberculosis that she completed treatment for ten years ago. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 16; therefore, she was transferred from Can Gio Hospital to Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital for further treatment as she experienced breathing problems. She was confirmed to be dead on June 23.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health confirmed 112 new Covid-19 cases at noon on June 25 taking the national tally to 14,435 infections including 12,694 locally-transmitted cases and 1,741 imported cases.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong