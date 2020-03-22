Two first medical workers infected with coronavirus

The 87th patient is a 34-year-old nurse in the isolation ward of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital’s Center of Tropical Diseases. She was suffering fatigue, fever and cough. Her test carried out by Bach Mai Infirmary came out to be positive; therefore, she was rushed to the isolation area in the National Tropical Disease.



Her test results carried out by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has once against shown that she was positive.

A 54-year-ol nurse in the HIV outpatient unit of Hani-based Bach Mai Hospital’s Center for Tropical Diseases was the 86th case of Covid-19 in Vietnam. She enjoyed her vacation in Con Dao island in the Southern Province of Ba Ria- Vung Tau with her family on March 6. She returned to work in March 9 without symptoms.

She experienced chest pain without coughing and fever; she went to Bach Mai Hospital’s Heart Institute for treatment of high blood pressure and chest pain in four days because she has history of high blood pressure. During treatment procedure, she wore face masks. She was discharged from the Heart Institute on March 19.

As she had close contact with patient No. 87, who had tested positive for the virus, she was screened on the same day. Her test returned positive; so she was taken to isolation in the National Tropical Disease Hospital.

The Ministry of Health is calling support for health workers on the coronavirus frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan