Two hospitals allowed to perform test for Covid-19

Accordingly, these hospitals undertake test for Covid-19 according to the current regulations.Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Health, said that this is good news for the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases and hospitals under the HCMC Department of Health, contributing to not only workload reduction for the Testing Department of Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City but also shortening response time for testing to the hospitals under the HCMC Department of Health.The Department of Health will issue a document instructing hospitals under the agency to appoint and send samples for suspect Covid-19 testing to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City as soon as possible.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong