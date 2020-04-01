Two more patients defeat Covid-19

Moreover, according to the Ministry, more and more Covid-19 patients across the country are progressing well.



A 71 year old British man was taken to the Central Hospital in Thua Thien – Hue on March 8. After receiving treatment, he was tested negative for SARS-Cov-2 virus more than twice.

The second recovered patient is a 33 year old Latvia national who was taken to hospital Can Gio in Can Gio District in Ho Chi Minh City. The patient was tested negative for SARS-Cov-2 virus more than three.

The two patients will be under quarantine for 14 days.

So far, Vietnam has 57 recovered Covid-19 cases. Quarantined patients being treated in medical facilities countrywide are in stable conditions; 31 of them tested negative for SARS-Cov-2 virus twice.

Four in critical condition who were receiving treatment in the Hospital for Tropical Disease’s Intensive Care Unit have been progressing well though they are still on ventilator. Three of them were tested negative for the deadly virus but because they suffered other diseases so they still received treatment.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong