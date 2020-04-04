Two new cases reported bringing nationwide total to 239

It brings the total number of infected patients nationwide to 239. The number of patients recovered still stands at 86.



The 238th patient is a 17-year-old girl living in Thach Ha District of Ha Tinh Province.

Previously, she was a living with her friend (patient No. 210) in Thailand.

On March 18, she entered Vietnam by a coach via Cha Lo Border Gate in Quang Bình Province. She was taken to a quarantine facility after arriving.

She was moved to a facility in Thach Long Commune, Huong Khe District of Ha Tinh Province where she tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

At present, the patient is isolated in the Cau Treo General Hospital of Ha Tinh Province where her condition is described as stable.

The 239th patient is a 71-year-old man living in Ta Dương District of Vinh Phuc Province.

On March 11, the patient went to the Bach Mai Hospital’s Gastroenterology Department for medical treatment and returned home on the same day.

Seven days later, the patients came back the hospital for a checkup. Then he returned home in Vinh Phuc on March 19.

While he was at the hospital, the patient bought food at the canteen. From March 19 to 26, he remained at home and self-quarantined for a further two days.

He was admitted to the Vinh Phuc Hospital with light fever on March 28 and tested positive for the virus on April 2.

At present, he is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease, Dong Anh branch.