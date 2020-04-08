Two new COVID-19 patients confirmed, total rises to 251

The announcement by the Ministry of Health comes 12 hours after they informed the public on Tuesday night that four other people had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 250th patient is a 50-year-old woman who lives in Ha Loi Village, Me Linh Commune, in Hanoi’s Me Linh District.

She is a neighbour of patient 243, and the two had been in close contact with each other.

On April 2, she began to develop a number of coronavirus symptoms and tested positive for the disease five days later.

She is currently being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2 in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

The second patient revealed in the ministry’s morning bulletin is a 64-year-old Vietnamese man who lives in Binh Nghia Commune, Binh Luc District in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Since March 20, he was being treated at the Department of Gastroenterology in the Hà Nam General Hospital where his son and daughter-in-law, who live in Hanoi, had been taking care of him.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7. This source of his infection is under investigation.