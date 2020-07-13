Two new imported cases of COVID-19 raise total to 372

The two new patients returned from Russia on flight VN5062 on July 9. After the flight landed in the Can Tho international airport, the two were among those quarantined in Bac Lieu province.

Besides the imported cases, there has been no community transmission in Vietnam for 87 days in a row.

A total of 11,009 people who had close contact with patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine across the country.

There has been no death from COVID-19 so far, while 350 out of 372 patients have recovered.