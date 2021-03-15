The National Expanded Program on Immunization yesterday reported two people had allergic reactions including anaphylaxis after receipt of Covid-19 vaccine during the recommended postvaccination observation periods ( either 15 or 30 minutes).



Yesterday, some 1,382 frontline health workers received Covid-19 vaccines in Vietnam bringing the country’s total to 11,605 people.

Vietnam started its national vaccination drive on March 8, using doses from the first batch of 117,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca that arrived in the country on February 24.

Vietnam has gone without new infection cases of Covid-19 as of March 15. The country’s Covid-19 patient tally stands at 2,554 infection cases including 1,594 locally transmitted cases.

On the same day, the Treatment Sub-Committee said that the health condition of patient 1,536 who is being treated in the Lung Hospital in the Central City of Da Nang has been better. This is the worse Covid-10 case in the country. The second severe case, patient 1,823, who is staying in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases has also shown signs of abating.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong