Two recovered Russian COVID-19 patients test positive again

The 31-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter came to Vietnam to reunite with her husband who is working for the Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.



The duo were sent to quarantine at a hotel in Cam Lam district in central Khanh Hoa province right after their arrival, and tested positive for the virus on November 26. They recovered on December 25, according to Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s center for disease control.

After being given the all-clear, they were quarantined at a hotel in Loc Tho ward, Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa province, and completed quarantine on January 7. During the quarantine period, both tested negative for the virus twice.

After learning about the relapse cases, the Vietsovpetro Medical Center under the joint venture has promptly disinfected the areas where the two had visited, and conducted contact tracing.

Three F1 cases, including the husband and two health workers at the center, were sent to a concentrated quarantine establishment in Ba Ria-Vung Tau and 21 F2 cases were quarantined at home.