Two Vietnamese people test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Cambodia

One of them resides in Tran Quy Street in District 11 and the other hails from the Southern Province of Binh Duong.

Medical workers take samples of close contacts for test (Photo: SGGP) Through investigation, the city Center for Disease Control announced, the two persons have undergone tests for the coronavirus on April 26 before going to Cambodia for work. Their test result came out negative.

They both took the flight K6839 from Tan Son Nhat Airport to Cambodia on April 28. However, they tested positive for Covid-19 in Cambodia on April 30. While waiting for the next tests in Cambodia, the health sector in HCMC has implemented preventative measures including tracking venues where the two persons had dropped by and disinfected their houses.

Twenty-one people who had closely contacted the two persons have been brought to a centralized quarantine area. Seven test results of close contacts are negative while 14 are waiting for the result. Medical workers warned people to increase their alert to the disease and adhere to preventative measures suggested by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone experiencing respiratory problems should go to nearby infirmaries for treatment.

