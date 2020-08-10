They both have suffered pre-existing diseases such as renal failure, heart failure, hypertension, end-stage chronic kidney failure and blood poisoning and heart failure.



Therefore, Vietnam has 13 Covid-19-related deaths; most of them having serious health condition before.

Also on the same day, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced recoveries of four Covid-19 patients. Four Covid-19 patients were discharged from the Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases; three hailing from the Central City of Da Nang and one hailing from the Central Province of Quang Ngai.

These four people will be under quarantine in their houses and local medical workers must keep an eye on their health condition.

In related news of coronavirus, the Central Province of Quang Tri authorities decided to practice social distancing because the province has recorded four Covid-19 cases with 155 people who have had direct contact with a confirmed Covid-19 patient, referred to as F1 cases and more than 1,212 people who have had direct contact with F1 people, also known as F2 cases.

Several districts have been placed under lockdown even.

At a meeting of the province Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control today, Chairman of Quang Tri People’s Committee Vo Van Hung said that the development of coronavirus pandemic in the province has been complicated with high risk of community transmission.

He added that a medical report of state competent agencies has shown that F1 and F2 groups are not strictly monitored and quarantined.

Some places in Quang Tri Province are put under lockdown even (Photo: SGGP)

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong