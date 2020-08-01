Two-year-old baby among latest COVID-19 cases

The new locally transmitted infections bring the total amount of coronavirus cases nationwide to 558.



Three of the people who have tested positive are patients at Da Nang Hospital. One is a 72-year-old woman being treated at the department of internal medicine, neurology and ophthalmology and the others are men aged 25 and 33.



Eight other cases are either relatives of patients being treated at Da Nang Hospital or came into close contact with the positive cases, including the baby who was in contact with Patient No 509, a medical worker at Cam Le Health Center.



Another patient is a 29-year-old man from Hoa Phuoc, Hoa Vang in Da Nang. It is not clear if he has any connections with the hospital and his previous whereabouts are being investigated.



Yesterday, Vietnam recorded its first-ever COVID-19-related deaths, a 61-year-old man and a 70-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

