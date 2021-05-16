Updates of Covid-19 development in Vietnam

Ninety-eight new Covid-19 cases are in the Northern Province of Bac Giang, 23 in Bac Ninh Province, five in Dien Bien Province and one in Hoa Binh Province.





Vietnam is combating the fourth wave of Covid-19. The Southern Asian country has so far recorded 2,649 domestic cases and 1,463 imported cases. Of these, 1,079 cases were reported from April 27, 2021 till now. Health workers have performed 482,900 tests.

The ongoing development of Covid-19 in Bac Ninh Province is stressful threatening the community health and making bad impact on socioeconomic growth. Yesterday, the People’s Committee in Bac Ninh decided to apply social distancing methods in Yen Phong District as per the Prime Minister’s direction 15/CT-TTg.

As of May 15, Bac Ninh recorded 192 cases of Covid-19 in 34 outbreaks including 161 cases in Thuan Thanh District, 16 cases in Yen Phong District, five in Tien Du District, two in Tu Son District, four in Luong Tai District and four in Bac Ninh City. Worse, the province has quarantined 2,876 F1 contacts and asked 22,615 F2 cases to self-isolate.

So far, districts Luong Tai, Tien Du, Yen Phong, Tu Son, Bac Ninh City must conduct social distancing according to the Prime Minister’s direction15/CT-TTg.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan