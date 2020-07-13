  1. Health

US health agency hails Vietnamese doctors

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the US (CDC) sent a letter to congratulate Cho Ray Hospital in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City for success in treating a British pilot who was Vietnam’s most critical Covid-19 patient.

The CDC attached the letter with the link of an article on New York Times about its appraisal of Vietnamese physicians’ rewarded efforts in saving the pilot. Vietnam has gone all out to save the pilot, who was working for national carrier Vietnam Airlines when he tested positive for the coronavirus in March.
In its congratulation letter sent to Cho Ray Hospital, CDC representative Dr. Drew Posey wrote that amid unhappy news of coronavirus pandemic, the hospital’s success in treating the pilot received unprecedented and positive international press.
The National Steering Board on Covid-19 Prevention yesterday announced two new cases of Covid-19 raising the country’s total to 372. All recent cases are people who were infected abroad. The patients have been quarantined in government  facilities upon their arrival in Vietnam.
The Southeast Asian country has not found a local transmitted infection in nearly three months.

By Quoc Khanh - Translated by Anh Quan

