US provides ventilators to Vietnam in response to Covid-19

The donation delivers on President Trump’s generous offer of these critically needed supplies, supports Vietnam’s urgent response to the pandemic. The handover ceremony was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink, USAID/Vietnam Mission Director Michael Greene, Acting Minister of Health Dr. Nguyen Thanh Long.



The ventilators, produced in the United States, reflect leading-edge and in-demand technology. They are compact, deployable, and provide Vietnam with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus. For patients whose lungs are not working adequately despite receiving oxygen, this vital resource may prove life-saving.

“The world is impressed by Vietnam’s strategy and proactive measures in tackling Covid-19,” said Ambassador Kritenbrink, “but this serious disease remains a threat in Vietnam and the world. Building on the strong relationship between our countries over the last 25 years, the U.S. Government is pleased to support our friends in Vietnam with this donation of ventilators to fight the coronavirus.”

On his part, Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long emphasized that the gift marks the bilateral cooperation in the health field and prevention of Covid-19. The Ministry allocated the National Lung Hospital to distribute the ventilators.

In addition to the ventilators, the U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed US$9.5 million to Vietnam in response to the pandemic, which is helping to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages, build laboratory capacity, improve disease surveillance, as well as support private sector recovery by mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the Vietnamese economy.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Dan Thuy