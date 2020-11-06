Utilization of technologies helps Vietnam to control Covid-19 pandemic

The seminar aimed at sharing Vietnam’s experience on applying technologies in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and treating those infected.



Trieu Minh Long, Deputy Director General of International Cooperation Department, spoke at the seminar that Vietnam has been considered one of nations in the world coping best with Covid-19. Despite the complex developments of the Covid-19 outbreak in many countries, Vietnam brought it under good control quite quickly and has continued to do so in the “new normal”.



The Southeast Asian country was praised globally as a rare pandemic success story.

In addition to the health sector’s measures in the fight, Vietnam has increased the application of technologies, with various technology-based products including the app called “Bluezone - Contact detection” to smartphones which will alert if you had close contact with people who have Covid-19; high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) - an effective treatment for hypoxaemic coronavirus disease; test kits for Covid-19 which have received market authorization in the EU and NCOVI mobile app – help people to declare their health status; thereby, minimizing the spread of the virus to the community, helping people return to their normal life.

Vietnam recorded one new imported case of Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the national count to 1,207, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention And Control.

The new patient returned from Oman and she was quarantined at arrival.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan